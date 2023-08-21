Samantha Ruth Prabhu Turns Touristy in New York, Feels ‘Something In The Air’; See Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been on acting break for a year. Since her announcement, the actress has been traveling and she is currently in New York. Well, on Monday, Samantha shared a series of photos giving her fans an update on her New York stop. From building to the gym, the actress has shared glimpses that left her fans in awe.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Samantha wrote, “Something in the Newyork air.” In the first photo, we can see buildings, second, she is seen sipping coffee, and she is also sweating in the gym. In one of the photos, she is also seen posing in front of the Statue of Liberty. As soon as she shared the photos, fans were seen commenting. One of the fans wrote, “My happy girl is winning hearts all over the world Proud of you my Super Women Keep rocking.” Another wrote, “The 6th slide has my WHOLE HEART oh Sam!! and this trip seems more like a family time.”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

On Sunday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram stories to drop a couple of pictures. The first snap showed a concrete jungle of looming skyscrapers all around, with clear blue skies. She captioned the picture that was supposedly clicked in New York, “I’ve missed you (with a white heart emoji)". In the next slide, she gave a glimpse of a glass filled with crystal clear water. She can be seen holding it against the backdrop of a television set. For this one, Samantha wrote, “New found love for sparkling water…With new restrictions comes new discoveries."

Samantha will soon be seen in the film Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The makers dropped the film’s trailer recently and it has since gained a positive response from the audience. Kushi marks Vijay and Samantha’s second film together. The two previously worked together in the 2018 film Mahanati. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is bankrolled under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Besides Samantha and Vijay, the movie features Sachin Khedekar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in crucial roles. The film set to arrive in theatres on September 1, will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.