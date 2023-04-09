Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looks Serious In LEAKED Citadel India Photos, Varun Dhawan Spotted

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan will be seen in Citadel India. A spin-off from Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s Citadel, Samantha, and Varun shot parts of the series in Mumbai. A few pictures from the same have surfaced online, showing the actors in action.

In the pictures, shared by a few fan clubs, Samantha was seen wearing a formal outfit while shooting a scene. Meanwhile, Varun was seen wearing casual outfits. While not much could be understood from the set up of the scene, it appeared like the team was filming an intense scene for Samantha had a serious expression on. Check out the pictures below:

The Indian version of Citadel will be headlined by The Family Man series directors Raj and DK. The director duo recently gave the hit series Farzi, starring Shahid Kapoor. While the team is staying tight-lipped, Priyanka Chopra had recently opened up about the series. She revealed that the storylines are connected to each other and that she cannot wait to see Raj and DK’s work. Priyanka appreciated the filmmakers saying, “Raj and DK are so amazing, so talented and they’ll bring their own spin to the Indian installment. So, I’m very excited.”

When asked what advice she has for Varun and Samantha, Priyanka said, “I don’t think I can give them any advice. They’re such accomplished actors in their own ways. There’s nothing I can say. I met Varun recently at the NMACC event and he was telling me how the shoot is going, and how excited he is. There are some really cool threads that connect the other installments with our installment, so we were talking about those.”

