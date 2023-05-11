Samantha Sports Burqa, Sings Happy Birthday For Vijay Deverakonda on Kushi Sets; Video Goes Viral

Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu couldn’t keep calm as Vijay Deverakonda prepared to cut his birthday cake. The actor, who celebrated his birthday on May 9, spent his special day working. He was filming his new movie Kushi with Samantha. While the actor shared limited details about his celebrations online, a video is now going viral showing that the crew arranged for a massive birthday cake to mark his birthday.

In the video, a big cake was laid out on the table and Vijay prepared to cut the cake. He was surrounded by the cast and crew of the movie. The message on the cake read, “Happy birthday to Vijay Deverakonda". While the attention was on Vijay, Samantha stole the show in the viral video.

The actress was seen wearing a burqa, probably from the scene they had just shot, and standing a little close to Vijay and singing ‘happy birthday’ for Vijay with childlike excitement. The crew joined her in singing for him. Watch the video below:

On Tuesday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was among the first few stars to have wished Vijay Deverakonda for his birthday. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and joined his fandom to unveil the common display picture made especially for his birthday. The actress also penned a moving note for him.

top videos

“Happy to release the Birthday CDP of my good friend and one of my most favourite costars #VijayDeverakonda Wishing and praying for your success because you truly deserve the best of everything," she wrote. In the poster she shared Vijay was seen seated like a king on a chair, suited up in black.

The team of Kushi also made the day extra special by releasing the first track from the film. Titled Na Roja Nuvv, the song is a romantic track in which Vijay’s character appears head-over-heels for Samantha’s character.