CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveKylie JennerKiara AdvaniUrfi JavedRanbir Kapoor
Home » Movies » Samantha Ruth Prabhu Watches Shaakuntalam for 1st Time, Tells Gunashekar 'You Have My Heart'
1-MIN READ

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Watches Shaakuntalam for 1st Time, Tells Gunashekar 'You Have My Heart'

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 14, 2023, 12:50 IST

Hyderabad, India

Shaakuntalam is set to release in April.

Shaakuntalam is set to release in April.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu watches the final draft of Shaakuntalam. The actress was all praise for the director.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu watch her upcoming film Shaakuntalam for the first time a month before it is scheduled to release. Taking to her Instagram, Samantha shared a picture from the theatre with director Gunashekar and the team along with a note of appreciation for him. She not only praised the director but also set new expectations from the film.

“And I finally watched the movie today! Gunashekar garu.. you have my heart. What a beautiful film! One of our greatest epics brought to life so endearingly! I can’t wait for our family audiences to be swept away by the powerful emotions! And all you kids out there… you’re going to love our magical world! Dil Raju garu and Neelima… thank you for this wonderful journey.#Shaakuntalam will forever be close to me!" her note read.

In the frame, the team stood against the screen featuring Dev Mohan, Samantha, and the little Allu Arha, daughter of Allu Arjun.

RELATED NEWS

Taking to the comments section, several followers wished Samantha and the team luck. “More awards & recognitions soon," one of the comments read. “Super waiting for this film," added another. “My darling is back @samantharuthprabhuoffl 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ always we love you," a third comment read.

The story of Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan. Shaakuntalam is written and directed by Gunasekhar. Presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks, and produced by Neelima Guna, the film will also release in 3D.

Besides Shaakuntalam, Samantha has a few more films in the pipeline. These include Citadel India with Raj & DK opposite Varun Dhawan and Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. regional cinema
  2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu
first published:March 14, 2023, 12:50 IST
last updated:March 14, 2023, 12:50 IST
Read More