Samantha Ruth Prabhu Watches Shaakuntalam for 1st Time, Tells Gunashekar 'You Have My Heart'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu watch her upcoming film Shaakuntalam for the first time a month before it is scheduled to release. Taking to her Instagram, Samantha shared a picture from the theatre with director Gunashekar and the team along with a note of appreciation for him. She not only praised the director but also set new expectations from the film.

“And I finally watched the movie today! Gunashekar garu.. you have my heart. What a beautiful film! One of our greatest epics brought to life so endearingly! I can’t wait for our family audiences to be swept away by the powerful emotions! And all you kids out there… you’re going to love our magical world! Dil Raju garu and Neelima… thank you for this wonderful journey.#Shaakuntalam will forever be close to me!" her note read.

In the frame, the team stood against the screen featuring Dev Mohan, Samantha, and the little Allu Arha, daughter of Allu Arjun.

Taking to the comments section, several followers wished Samantha and the team luck. “More awards & recognitions soon," one of the comments read. “Super waiting for this film," added another. “My darling is back @samantharuthprabhuoffl 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ always we love you," a third comment read.

The story of Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan. Shaakuntalam is written and directed by Gunasekhar. Presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks, and produced by Neelima Guna, the film will also release in 3D.

Besides Shaakuntalam, Samantha has a few more films in the pipeline. These include Citadel India with Raj & DK opposite Varun Dhawan and Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi.

