Samantha Ruth Prabhu Welcomes New Member To Her Family, Shares A Cuddly Photo

The talented and ethereal actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu kicked off her Thursday morning with a photo of her new pet, Gelato. The ‘Oo Antava’ actress recently took to Instagram to share the cute moment with her fans, and it has made everyone’s day better. Samantha, who is reportedly taking a break from acting, recently got a grey Persian kitty. She also has two dogs, Saasha and Hash.

In the photo, the Yashoda actress is wearing a red night suit and softly snuggling her cute cat. The morning glow is visibly evident on her face as she looks at her paw friend with admiration. It seems Samantha is having a good start to her day. She posted the photo with the caption, “Gelato morning to you."

Check out the photo:

Fans loved this adorable moment and took to the comments to wish her a wonderful morning. One fan wrote, “Good morning to you both", while another commented, “Aaaaahhhh I’m sooooo happy you got a kitty". A fan asked about Hash and Saasha’s reaction and wrote, “Sam where is hash and sasha?.. Yesterday they both are feelings jealous about gelato bcz gelato is new member in your house!! Now they both are allowing to sleep with you ah??"

Samantha Prabhu recently made headlines when reports revealed that she would be on a break from acting to focus on her health. She suffers from an autoimmune condition called myositis, for which she has been undergoing medical treatments. The actress has finished her shoot for Citadel India, which also features Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The upcoming project is the Indian version of the American spy thriller Citadel, which had Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in lead roles.

The actress will also be seen with Vijay Deverakonda in her next Telugu movie, Kushi. The romantic comedy is helmed by Shiv Nirvana and will hit theatres in September this year.