Samantha Pens a Sweet Birthday Note For Vijay Deverakonda, Calls Him One of Her 'Favourite Co-stars'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is among the first few stars to have wished Vijay Deverakonda for his birthday. The actress, who will be seen in Kushi with the actor, took to her Instagram Stories and joined his fandom to unveil the common display picture made especially for his birthday. The actress also penned a moving note for him.

“Happy to release the Birthday CDP of my good friend and one of my most favourite costars #VijayDeverakonda Wishing and praying for your success because you truly deserve the best of everything," she wrote. In the poster she shared Vijay was seen seated like a king on a chair, suited up in black.

Besides the poster, fans will also be treated to the first song from their film Kushi. Titled Naa Rojaa Nuvve (in Telugu), the song is a romantic track that appears to be shot in Kashmir. The song will be released in multiple languages.

Kushi is a romantic drama featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda. It was earlier titled VD 11 and is directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film was delayed after Samantha had to take a break from work for the treatment of her auto-immune condition Myositis. Portions of the film were shot in Kashmir last year. Kushi is all set to hit theatres on September 1, 2023 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Besides Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda also has a few other projects in his pipeline. He will soon be seen in Jana Gana Mana too. Last year, There were reports that Jana Gana Mana has been off the table after the failure of Liger. However, producer Charmme Kaur rubbished the rumours later. Jana Gana Mana is also directed by Liger director Puri Jagannadh.

Kushi marks Vijay and Samantha’s second collaboration. They were previously seen together in Mahanati (2018) which was a massive hit.

