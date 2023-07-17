Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Heels In Kushi's Second Poster Cost...

Tollywood diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again captivated fans with her latest appearance in the second single poster, “Aradhya Lyrical," from the highly anticipated film Kushi. Showcasing her impeccable fashion sense, Samantha effortlessly stole the spotlight by accessorising her look with a stunning pair of Aprajita Toor Khayt Heels.

The actress effortlessly blended the mesmerising visuals of the song with the sophisticated Aprajita Toor Khayt Heels, which are priced at Rs 7,399. The chic heels perfectly complemented Samantha’s attire, adding an extra touch of elegance and leaving fans in awe. These traditional heels by Aprajita Toor are not only visually appealing but also affordable and versatile, making them a valuable addition to any ethnic outfit.

The filming of Kushi, which stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, has been completed under the direction of Shiva Nirvana. This movie marks Samantha’s return to the screen after her appearance in the historical romantic drama Shaakuntalam. Scheduled for release on September 1, Kushi is a multi-language film produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The music for the film has been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, adding another layer of anticipation for the movie.

Earlier this year, the shooting of Kushi was in full swing, with the dedicated team working tirelessly to bring the vision to life. The filmmakers have now officially announced the completion of the shoot, with post-production work already underway. Approximately seventy per cent of the post-production work has been completed, ensuring that the film is on track for its release date.

In addition to Kushi, Samantha took to her Instagram story to share a selfie and announce the completion of shooting for the Indian adaptation of Citadel. Directed by Raj and DK, the project features an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan and Sikander Kher. Samantha expressed her joy and gratitude for being a part of the show, which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles. Citadel, created by the Russo Brothers, is a highly anticipated Prime Video series.