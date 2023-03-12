Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making major strides with films like Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Jaanu. The actress who also made her Hindi debut with the hit OTT show ‘The Family Man 2’ has also managed to woo the audience with her cameo song in Pushpa: The Rise, Oo Antava. She also made headlines for her wit at Karan Johar’s controversial talk show Koffee With Karan. Besides acting, Samantha has also cemented her footing on Instagram where she enjoys a following of a whopping 24.8 million and she often shares titbits from her personal life.

Following that trajectory, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle on Sunday to share a picture of herself prostrating in front of God’s idol. The snap was taken inside the temple of her house and the actress can be seen seated in a lotus position. For the caption, Samantha wrote, “Sometimes, it doesn’t take superhuman strength… faith gets you through. Faith keeps you calm… faith becomes your teacher and your friend. Faith makes you superhuman."

After her social media post, several celebs and fans of the actress swarmed the comment section with compliments. Anushka Sharma concurred with Samantha. She wrote ‘Yes’. One of the fans commented, “Big fan ma’am!" Another one wrote, “Wishing you the strength and power! May Bhairavi Devi bestow strength to overcome your battles! Love!" Someone else said, “You earned our respect Samantha!" A fan stated, “More power to you Samantha!!"

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen next in Shaakuntalam. The film will portray the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan respectively. The film also has an extremely accomplished star cast consisting of Sachin Khedekar Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta among others. Another added attraction to the star cast is icon Star Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha portraying the role of Prince Bharata.

Presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks, Produced by Neelima Guna, and written and directed by Gunasekhar, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Besides Shaakuntalam, Samantha also made headlines after she shared her first look from the Indian instalment of Citadel which will be directed by Raj & DK. The spy-universe franchise that is already underworked in Hollywood and is being helmed by the Russo Brothers will consist of several spin-offs based in different countries. One of them is India that’ll features Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Priyanka Chopra who will headline the Richard Madden starrer film welcomed Samantha on board with a sweet message.

