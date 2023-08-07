Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Playtime with Singer Chinmayi-Rahul's Adorable Twins Goes Viral; Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enjoying her leisure time, taking a break from work to prioritise her health. After returning from her vacation, she shared two adorable videos on her Instagram Stories, playing with singer Chinmayi Sripada and Rahul Ravindran’s twins.

Samantha shared a heartwarming video on her social media, featuring Chinmayi Sripada’s son, Sharvas, whom she affectionately referred to as her “most handsomest Godson." In the video, Samantha playfully made Sharvas dance to the RRR’s Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu. She tagged Sharvas’ parents, Chinmayi and Rahul, in the post.

In another video, Samantha is seen playing with one-year-old twins, Sharvas and his sister Driptah. They playfully push a chair towards her, and she pretends to exert force in return, in a cute interaction. Samantha asks, “For me to sit down? I have become old?" Sharing the video on her Instagram Stories, she playfully wrote, “Now how to put a plan to kidnap," accompanied by three heart smileys.

It was in June last year that Chinmayi and Rahul announced the birth of their twins. However, some doubted whether the babies were born via surrogacy. Chinmayi addressed these trolls and clarified that she hadn’t shared pregnancy pictures due to fear and a desire to protect her privacy.

The actress recently made headlines when a report came to the fore that she has taken financial help for her treatment. She reacted to the rumour and refuted it. The actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a post in which she has denied saying that ‘I was not paid in marbles’.

Samantha wrote, “25 crores to treat Myositis!? Someone got you a pretty bad deal. I am glad I am only spending the smallest fraction of that. And, I don’t think I was paid in marbles for all the work I’ve done in my career. So, I can easily take care of myself. Thank you."

On the work front, she will be next seen in Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda.