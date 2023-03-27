Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Regal Gold Jewellery for Her Shaakuntlam Role Is Worth This Whopping Amount

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is out and about promoting her mythological drama Shaakuntalam. The actress will take on the iconic role of Shakuntala Devi in the film. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film is based on Indian poet Kalidas’ play Abhignyana Shakuntalam. With every passing day, makers are unfolding details about the upcoming film and raising excitement among fans.

The makers have decided to spend lavishly on this romantic saga. From the sets to the costumes, everything is being looked after with close attention to the smallest details. Several posters of Samantha decked up in majestic and elegant attire as the queen are already out. The costumes of the film are created by renowned fashion designer Neeta Lulla including the elaborate jewellery pieces that Samantha is seen doing in the posters. Surprisingly, it took around eight months to design the intricate jewellery using real gold and diamonds. According to The Siasat Daily, the jewellery costs Rs 14 crore.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be sharing the screen space with Dev Mohan, who will essay the role of Dushyant on-screen. Apart from them, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Mohan Babu and Gautami will be seen in crucial roles.

But did you know Samantha initially rejected Shaakuntalam? Earlier, in an interview with a news portal, the actress opened up about why she turned down the offer. She told TV9, “The offer came to me at a time when I had just completed shooting for The Family Man 2. I had just played Raji, a character so different from Shakuntala in so many ways. Shakuntala is a symbol of purity, innocence, grace and dignity. Raji, on the other hand, was all about being gritty and real. I wasn’t sure if I could transform into Shakuntala at the point,” Samantha had said.

With an impressive team on board, Shaakuntalam promises to be a cinematic experience for film enthusiasts. Produced and directed by Gunasekhar, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on April 14 in theatres.

