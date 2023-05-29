Samantha Ruth Prabhu's The Chennai Story To Go On Floors Soon: reports

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s last film Shaakuntalam won the Best Indian Film award at the Cannes World Films Festival on Sunday. The actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming web series Citadel India and is said to soon begin filming for her next Hollywood project, The Chennai Story. According to the reports, the team is also planning to release the film in Tamil.

The Philip John directorial is produced by Sunitha Tati, Dominic Wright and Jacquelin Kerrin under the banners of Guru Films and Ripple World Pictures. The English rom-com features Vivek Kalra opposite Samantha. According to Deadline, the film narrates the story of a working-class South Asian Welshman who travels to his ancestral homeland in Chennai following his mother’s death to locate his estranged father.

In Chennai, he encounters Anu, played by Samantha, a street-smart private detective whom he hires to assist him in his mission. The audience will see the undeniable chemistry with Anu, which drives them closer and on a collision course with her conservative parents.

The film is written by Nimmi Harasgama and is based on the novel, The Arrangements Of Love by Timeri N Murari.

Meanwhile, Samantha is currently busy shooting for Citadel India along with Varun Dhawan. The Amazon Prime web series is helmed by Raj and DK. The team will be flying to Serbia for the international schedule of the series. Varun told PTI that the schedule of the series is going to be a month long with a lot of action sequences being shot.

Apart from this, the Yashoda actress has Kushi with Vijay Devarakonda, which is set to hit theatres on September 1. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the cast of the film also boast of Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, Sharanya Pradeep and others in prominent roles.