Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Weekend Is Sorted, Actress Says She Will Binge-Watch Guns & Gulaabs

Raj & DK’s comedy thriller series Guns & Gulaabs will premiere on Netflix this weekend. Ahead of its release, Samantha Ruth Prabhu expressed her excitement to watch this series that aims to hit on vintage vibes. The series features an ensemble cast including Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adarsh Gaurav. The show created a lot of buzz even before its release and had a successful star-studded screening last night.

Sharing the trailer of the show on her Instagram stories, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “Me on the 18th, Guns and Gulaabs, NETFLIXING." She also added a “Binge Mode," inscribed sticker. Further lending her support to her industry colleagues, she mentioned it a “Must watch." The actress also tagged in most of the cast members from the web series.

The series will feature a unique blend of creative and unexpected comedy, romance, crime, action, and more, and is expected to captivate audiences with its great storytelling. The show transports viewers back to the 1990s, where an intriguing and pulpy plot unfolds in the peculiar town of Gulaabganj.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Kushi with Vijay Devarakonda. On Independence Day, the Kushi creators hosted a massive musical extravaganza at the HICC Convention Centre in Hyderabad. Vijay and Samantha attended the event and wowed the audience with their dance performance. In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Vijay could be seen hoisting Samantha while they dance to the title track of their film.

Kushi is Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s second collaboration. They previously collaborated on the 2018 film Mahanati. Kushi was shot in several locations around Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh. The film will narrate the tale of a young couple’s journey as they struggle to overcome adversity in order to keep their love secure after marriage.

Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Aside from Samantha and Vijay, the film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore. The film will be released in theatres on September 1 and will be available in numerous languages, including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.