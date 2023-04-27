Samantha Says 'Duniya Ko Ladkiyon Se Badi Problem Hai' in New Video, Declares 'I'm Hero...'; Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is giving a befitting reply to those who have a ‘problem with women.’ The actress, on Thursday, shared an ad video on her Instagram in which she was put in various situations. The video starts off with Samantha decked up as a bride and seated at the mandap. She looks into the camera and says, “Duniya ko na, ladkiyon se badi problem hai (The world has a problem with women)."

The camera then pans towards an elderly aunty who comments, “Ladki ki shaadi time pe ho jaani chahiye." Samantha replies, “Time se nahi, marzi se honi chahiye." The situation moved to a corridor, wherein a guard is seen judging the Shaakuntalam star for walking in from work at 12. He asks her what work ends at 12 o clock. Samantha looks at the camera and says, “12 baje bhi khatam nahi hota (It doesn’t end at 12 either)."

The setting then changes into a film set with the extras commenting, “Action toh hero hi karega (Action scenes will be done by a hero only)." To which Samantha replies, “But iss film ki hero toh main hoon (But I am the hero of this film)," before she flies into the air and gives the extra kick. The video comes to an end with Samantha asking viewers how long will they listen to others. They should do what they feel like and ‘Rise Up Baby.’

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Samantha has been in the news for various reasons. While her project Citadel India with Varun Dhawan and Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda has been getting a lot of attention and making the headlines, she also is involved in a feud with Telugu producer Chittibabu over her the failure of her recent film, Shaakuntalam.

