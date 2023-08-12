Samantha Thanks Fans For Pouring Love On Kushi Trailer: 'Can't Wait To Meet In Theatres'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming movie Kushi’s release date is inching closer. The makers recently dropped a trailer of the film which has garnered positive response from the masses. Late Friday, the female lead of the film also shared a glimpse of the audience’s reaction on Instagram while also thanking fans for showering love on her latest project. In a video story posted by Samantha, the trailer of Kushi can be seen playing on a big screen with massive hoots and cheers from the crowd filling the background. The cheering only doubles when Vijay Deverakonda makes his romantic appearance in the clip.

If that wasn’t enough, loud whistling noises could also be heard displaying the crowd’s affection and excitement toward the forthcoming film. “So much love. Cannot wait to see you all in theaters on September 1st," Samantha captioned the video alongside a red heart emoticon.

Take a look at it here:

It was on Wednesday when the approximately 3-minute-long trailer made its way on the internet leaving fans utterly delighted. The visuals opened with Vijay’s scenic entry in the snow-clad landscape of Kashmir. It appears that a real explosion brings the protagonists together as Vijay instantly falls in love with Samantha upon setting eyes on her. The male lead doesn’t waste time to pursue his ladylove and the duo marry one another despite facing family opposition.

Things seem all lovey-dovey initially, but the couple soon gets embroiled in a plethora of misunderstandings and regular fights. Their edgy relationship takes a turn for the worse when they begin to slam doors in each other’s faces. In one scene, Samantha explains she’s grown scared of her husband who only chooses to scream at her. If the trailer is anything to go by, Kushi will narrate the journey of the young couple as they begin to overcome odd circumstances to keep their love safe after marriage.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is bankrolled under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Besides Samantha and Vijay, the movie features Sachin Khedekar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in crucial roles. The romantic comedy set to arrive in theatres on September 1, will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.