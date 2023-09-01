'I Fear No Hell': Sameer Wankhede Shares Cryptic Post After SRK's 'Bete Ko Hath...' Line in Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue ‘Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar (Before you touch my son, deal with his father)’ from Jawan gained attention soon after the release of the film’s trailer on Thursday. Fans were quick to speculate that the line was allegedly aimed at former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief Sameer Wankhede, who is being investigated in the alleged Rs 25 crore bribery case in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case which involved SRK’s son Aryan Khan. Aryan was given a clean chit by the NCB last year.

After the film’s dialogue went viral on the internet, netizens began drawing parallels between SRK’s reel and real life by likening the reference to the Aryan Khan case. Now, the former NCB officer has shared a cryptic quote by Nicole Lyons on his official social media account. “I have licked the fire and danced in the ashes of every bridge I ever burned. I fear no hell from you," read the quote shared by Sameer Wankhede. Netizens are speculating whether this is Wankhede’s response to Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue in the Jawan trailer. Check out the post here:

I have licked the fire and danced in the ashes of every bridge I ever burned. I fear no hellfrom you.-Nicole LyonsA quote that always inspires me !@ABPNews @news24tvchannel @RoflGandhi_— Sameer Wankhede (@swankhede_IRS) August 31, 2023

Meanwhile, Jawan is all set to release in theatres on September 7. The film has been directed by Atlee and co-produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma. While Shah Rukh Khan headlines Jawan, the film features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.

Nayanthara, who has stayed away from social media all this while, also made her debut on Instagram minutes before the Jawan trailer release. However, she skipped Jawan pre-release event in Chennai. SRK, composer Anirudh Ravichander, along with Vijay Sethupathi and other members of the film’s cast, were present at the event.