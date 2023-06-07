Samir Soni reveals he performed his father's Pind daan in a scene from Sarvam Shakthi Mayam

Actor Samir Soni is looking forward to the release of his web series Sarvam Shakthi Mayam directed by Pradeep Maddali. The 10-episode series will be streaming on Zee 5 from June 9. Samir loved working on this series and also experienced some unforgettable moments during the shooting. The actor told News 18 Hindi that he had performed the Pind daan for his father in one of the scenes from this series.

Samir said that he was shooting for the Pind daan scene in Bodh Gaya, Bihar. The actor revealed that he couldn’t perform this ritual when his father had died 5 years ago. Samir asked the director whether he could say the name of his father while performing this ritual. Director Pradeep Maddali agreed to it and this was one of his most emotional moments while acting in the web series.

Sarvam Shakthi Mayam will present the story of an atheist writer Ranjeet who has returned to India from the United States.

On being asked about having faith in God in real life, Samir said that he had visited 10 Peeths during the shooting and believed in the almighty. Soni said that he also believes in Karma and experienced several things that he had not experienced before.

Samir was also asked about his journey as an actor from his debut show Samandar to his last movie Nikamma. The actor said that he is happy and is always learning something new as an artist. According to the actor, he considers himself lucky for getting the chance to play different characters.

According to Samir, in the upcoming series the audiences will get to witness the journey of an atheist who writes books against God and will end up writing his final book in favour of God.

Anvic Entertainment LLP and Raw Entertainments LLP have produced this series starring Priya Mani, Sanjay Suri, and others.