The 1974 film Sampathige Savaal, based on a play written by BP Dhuttharagi, is one of the most loved and remembered films, starring Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar in the lead. It narrates the story of a poor man Veerabhadra (Rajkumar), who leaves no stone unturned to ensure the welfare of his village. The film is remembered for its poignant storyline, electrifying performances and some of the key casting decisions taken by Rajkumar. As stated in the reports, Vajramuni was roped in to play the role of antagonist Siddappa. Rajkumar persuaded director A V Sheshgiri Rao to rope in actress Manjula to essay the character of Durga in this film. Sheshgiri didn’t easily accept this demand. He wanted actress Jayanthi to enact this character. After a lot of contemplation on this issue, Sheshgiri finally gave in and decided that Manjula should be taken for the film.

Rajkumar opined that Manjula perfectly fit the bill for Durga’s role, in comparison to Jayanthi. Turns out that his opinion was correct and Manjula received accolades for her brilliant performance in Sampathige Savaal. What cine buffs appreciated the most was her soothing on-screen chemistry with Rajkumar and the duo stole the limelight.

Dr Rajkumar also had a substantial role in the playback singing of the film. He made his debut in playback singing with the song Yaare Koogadali composed by GK Venkatesh. Lyrics for this song were penned by Chi Udayashankar and R N Jayagopal. A few people know that originally Rajkumar was not supposed to sing this number. P B Sreenivas was chosen to sing this heartwarming number. However, he was not available at the time of recording. And in his absence, the music director decided that Rajkumar would sing the song. His gamble paved the way and the song became one of the chartbusters at that time.

