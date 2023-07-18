CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :OMG 2 TeaserJawan PrevueOppenheimerBarun SobtiKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Sana Khan And Her Baby Boy Get An Adorable Homecoming; Watch
1-MIN READ

Sana Khan And Her Baby Boy Get An Adorable Homecoming; Watch

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 18:00 IST

Mumbai, India

Sana Khan shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, cradling her baby boy, Tariq Jamil.

Sana Khan shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, cradling her baby boy, Tariq Jamil.

Sana Khan, the ex-actress turned new mom, took to Instagram to share the heartwarming surprise her family planned to welcome her and the baby boy back home.

Former actress Sana Khan, who recently became a mother, posted on Instagram to reveal how her family welcomed her and the baby boy home with a delightful surprise from her husband. She shared a sweet video to mark this special occasion.

Sana Khan shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, cradling her baby boy, Tariq Jamil, while showing off the lovely decorations in their home. The room was decorated with white and blue balloons, along wit by butterfly stickers all around. Sana happily showed around the room and smiled for the camera.

In the caption, she wrote, “Warm n Humble Welcome for our Jigar ka tukda (blue heart emoticon) Saiyad Tariq Jamil MASHALLAH (stars emoticon) JazakAllah khair @anas_saiyad20 for this beautiful suprise. I m surprised u managed this on ur own (laughing face emoticons)."

In a recent post, Sana revealed a glimpse of her baby boy, Tariq, for the first time. The video featured Tariq in his crib with a mobile above, featuring soft plush clouds and stars gently moving. As the mobile played an aayat from the Quran, Tariq fussed under a cozy blanket. Sana captioned it, “Introducing my baby to Quran from day 1,” she wrote in the post. Another video showed Tariq clutching his father’s finger. “With Baba @anas_saiyad20.”

Sana Khan took fans by surprise after she announced her decision to quit showbiz a few years back. This decision of hers came after the actress tied the nuptial knot with Surat-based businessman Mufti Anas Saiyad on November 21, 2020. Sana, who has been enjoying a blissful marital life, in interaction with Iqra TV Channel, announced that the couple was expecting their first child together, in March.

RELATED NEWS

Sana Khan made her acting debut in 2005 with the movie Yehi Hai High Society. She also participated in Bigg Boss 6 and emerged as one of the finalists of the show. The also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Sana was last seen in the web series Special Ops which also starred Karan Tacker and Kay Kay Menon in the lead.

About the Author
Shreyanka Mazumdar
Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, music and fashion, she...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. sana khan
first published:July 18, 2023, 18:00 IST
last updated:July 18, 2023, 18:00 IST