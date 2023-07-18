Sana Khan And Her Baby Boy Get An Adorable Homecoming; Watch

Former actress Sana Khan, who recently became a mother, posted on Instagram to reveal how her family welcomed her and the baby boy home with a delightful surprise from her husband. She shared a sweet video to mark this special occasion.

Sana Khan shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, cradling her baby boy, Tariq Jamil, while showing off the lovely decorations in their home. The room was decorated with white and blue balloons, along wit by butterfly stickers all around. Sana happily showed around the room and smiled for the camera.

In the caption, she wrote, “Warm n Humble Welcome for our Jigar ka tukda (blue heart emoticon) Saiyad Tariq Jamil MASHALLAH (stars emoticon) JazakAllah khair @anas_saiyad20 for this beautiful suprise. I m surprised u managed this on ur own (laughing face emoticons)."

In a recent post, Sana revealed a glimpse of her baby boy, Tariq, for the first time. The video featured Tariq in his crib with a mobile above, featuring soft plush clouds and stars gently moving. As the mobile played an aayat from the Quran, Tariq fussed under a cozy blanket. Sana captioned it, “Introducing my baby to Quran from day 1,” she wrote in the post. Another video showed Tariq clutching his father’s finger. “With Baba @anas_saiyad20.”

Sana Khan took fans by surprise after she announced her decision to quit showbiz a few years back. This decision of hers came after the actress tied the nuptial knot with Surat-based businessman Mufti Anas Saiyad on November 21, 2020. Sana, who has been enjoying a blissful marital life, in interaction with Iqra TV Channel, announced that the couple was expecting their first child together, in March.

Sana Khan made her acting debut in 2005 with the movie Yehi Hai High Society. She also participated in Bigg Boss 6 and emerged as one of the finalists of the show. The also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Sana was last seen in the web series Special Ops which also starred Karan Tacker and Kay Kay Menon in the lead.