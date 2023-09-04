Sandalwood Director Anup Bhandari Clarifies Why Billa Ranga Baashaa Is Delayed

Anup Bhandari is a popular director in the Kannada film industry. He has directed some of the most popular films in Sandalwood and has worked with some prominent actors. He is known for creating larger-than-life films and has gained a lot of recognition for that. He has also worked with Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep in Vikrant Rona, which was released in 2022.

As Sudeep celebrated his birthday on September 2, there were many films expected to be announced by the actor. Many of his fans were expecting his highly anticipated film Billa Ranga Baashaa with Anup Bhandari to be officially announced on his birthday. But the makers didn’t make any announcements about it. Now, Anup Bhandari has clarified the situation.

I know you are all eagerly waiting for an update from my side & trust me I am equally eager to share. But it is a collective decision from the team to postpone things for now, as there are exciting updates about other projects planned for today. Thank you for understanding!— Anup Bhandari (@anupsbhandari) September 1, 2023

There was a lot of anticipation among the fans for Sudeep’s second collaboration with Anup Bhandari, which was announced on the former’s 52nd birthday. Although Anup has not yet formally confirmed the title of the said collaboration, in the last few months, he has dropped various hints that he and Sudeep would soon be working on Billa Ranga Baasha.

In an interview, Anup Bhandari revealed that his film will require at least six months of pre-production and that he was planning to take it on floors by the end of 2024. He also added that an official announcement about the project was expected to happen a few weeks ago, but the news came that Sudeep would first work on Kichcha 46 with Vijay Karthikeya and then, most likely, join Anup Bhandari for Billa Ranga Baashaa. He further added that, as per the latest developments, the official announcement would have to be delayed for Billa Ranga Baashaa.

Anup Bhandari even tweeted about the delay in the official announcement. He wrote, “I know you are all eagerly waiting for an update from my side, and trust me, I am equally eager to share. However it is a collective decision from the team to postpone things for now, as there are exciting updates about other projects planned for today. Thank you for understanding!"