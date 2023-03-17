Sandeep Reddy Vanga Defends Kabir Singh, Says Telugu and Hindi Critics 'Sensibilities Are Different'

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga once again spoke about his movies Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh which received flak for their storyline. In the most recent episode of Nijam with Smita, the director was asked if he believes that people in love can hit each other. Responding to the question, Vanga said, “It depends.” He went on to say, “I mean if kids are born and parents are slapping each other, it will be considered domestic violence. From the kids’ perspective, they will feel my parents are always fighting."

Justifying his take, the filmmaker said he was talking about people in college at a particular age. According to him, there is nothing unconditional about it when a boy and a girl consider displaying their worst traits. He said, “If it’s not unconditional then I don’t consider it a great love story.” The director admitted that although he attempted to express it in that context, it was not received well.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga also talked about the difference in the way both the films, Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy were received. The director said that the reviews didn’t affect him but he found it funny as both the movies that were the same frame by frame ended up receiving completely contrasting reviews. “An organisation gave Arjun Reddy 5/5 but gave 0/5 to Kabir Singh. So, what I got to know is that the person who reviewed is different and sensibilities are different between our (Telugu) reviewers and their reviewers,” he shared.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Animal, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The movie is a portrayal of a gangster narrative, delving into the tumultuous connections among the characters that eventually drive the main character to adopt animalistic behaviour. The movie will be released on August 11, 2023.

Post Animal, Sandeep Reddy will team up with Allu Arjun for a new yet-untitled project. The film’s announcement was recently made by the makers. Later, Arjun also took to his Twitter handle and expressed excitement about it. “Been looking forward to this combination for quite some time now. Sandeep Reddy Vanga garu’s magic is something that personally touches me. Hopefully, we give a memorable film that will be remembered for a long long time,” he had written.

The project will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the banner T-series and will commence after Sandeep Reddy finishes filming his movie titled Spirit with Prabhas.

Read all the Latest Movies News here