Sandeep Reddy Vanga Discusses Animal In Old Video; Says 'I Will Show Them What A violent Film It Will Be'

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga plans to shock the audience once again. After his 2019 hit Kabir Singh was criticised for its violence, Vanga promises to show even more brutality in his next film, Animal. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Animal is an action-packed gangster drama. Its pre-teaser, released on Sunday, offers a glimpse of the film’s bloody and intense world, set to a catchy Punjabi song.

In a video that is now going viral on the internet, Vanga discusses Animal before its official announcement. When asked if he hopes for less criticism this time, he laughs and says, “It will be more," adding, “These guys are calling this (Kabir Singh) a violent film, I want to tell them I will show them what a violent film will be. Now I am curious, how these guys are going to react. I don’t hate them, (but) I want to see how they feel about my next film. I am waiting, seriously. Someone called it a violent film, so I was taken aback. We will see.”

This year, Ranbir Kapoor will make a comeback on the big screen in a rough and unconventional look in the film Animal. Ranbir stars alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the film. The actor has worked on building his physique for this role, and looks like it has paid off!

Animal is slated to clash with OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar and superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer. Speculations were rife that the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer might get postponed. But, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh busted the rumours and tweeted that Animal is very much releasing on its scheduled date, i.e. August 11. He wrote, “RANBIR KAPOOR: ‘ANIMAL’ VERY MUCH ON SCHEDULE… Animal is NOT postponed… DON’T believe rumours… The first collaboration of actor Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is DEFINITELY arriving in cinemas on 11 Aug 2023."