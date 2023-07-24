Sandeep Singh Shelves Film On Tipu Sultan After Death Threats: 'I Request To Refrain From Abusing My Family'

Producer Sandeep Singh took to social media on Monday to announce that he will not make the film based on Tipu Sultan. This decision came after he received four death threats last year, the last one being from a person on Facebook. In his statement, Sandeep urged the audience to not threaten him and his loved ones. He also apologized for any religious sentiments that he might have hurt.

The producer and writer’s statement read, “The film on Hazrat Tipu Sultan will not be made. I kindly request my fellow brothers and sister to refrain from threatening or abusing my family, friends and me. I sincerely apologize if I have unintentionally hurt anyone’s religious sentiments. It was never my intention to do so, as I firmly believe in respecting all beliefs. As Indians, let us forever unite and always give respect to one another! Love, Sandeep Singh."

Earlier this month, Sandeep received a death threat from a person named Krishna Singh Rajput on Facebook who said that he will murder the producer like Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered. The threat read, “Chinta mat karna Moosewala ko goli mara gaya hai. Usi tarah tujhe bhi goli mara jayega Wait kar aur yaad rakh (Don’t worry, Moosewala was shot dead. You will also be shot dead, just like that. Wait and remember this)."

Sandeep had then filed a complaint at the Amboli police station. The complaint was lodged under Section 506(2) (death threats) of the Indian Penal Code. According to reports, Sandeep had no idea why he had received such a threat. This was the fourth threat that he had received.

Sandeep Singh owns the production house Legend Studios, known for producing films like Sarabjit, Bhoomi, PM Narendra Modi, Mary Kom, Aligarh and Jhund.

Earlier, superstar Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan had also been subjected to such threats by unknown persons.