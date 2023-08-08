Sandra Bullock's Boyfriend Bryan Randall Passes Away After 3-Year Battle With ALS

Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock’s longtime boyfriend Bryan Randall passed away. His family issued a statement on Monday and revealed that Bullock’s partner died over the weekend after his three-year-long battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), which is a disease related to the nervous system. He was 57.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request," the statement by his family read as reported by PEOPLE.

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," the statement added.

Bryan’s family further sought privacy at this hour of grief. “At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," the statement concluded.

Bullock and Randall met for the first time in 2015 and fell in love with each other. They made their relationship public next year at Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s wedding when they made a joint appearance. In December 2021, Bullock talked about her partner and said, “I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children— three children, (Randall’s) older daughter. It’s the best thing ever."

Talking about Randall’s relationship with her children, Bullock added, “He’s the example that I would want my children to have. I have a partner who’s very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don’t always agree with him, and he doesn’t always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don’t agree with him."

Rest in peace, Bryan Randall!