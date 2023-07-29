Sanjay Dutt Birthday: 8 Films of the Actor That Will Surely Make You Laugh!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SANJAY DUTT: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has left an indelible mark on the film industry with his exceptional acting skills. Over the course of his illustrious four-decade-long career, he has successfully essayed diverse roles in action, drama, thriller, and romance genres, captivating audiences with each performance. Among his wide array of films, it is his comedy roles that have added a unique flavour to his repertoire and won the hearts of fans across generations. As the beloved actor celebrates his 64th birthday today, let’s revisit some of his comedic gems that continue to be cherished by fans.

Chal Mere Bhai (2000)

The film revolves around the story of two brothers, Vicky Oberoi (played by Sanjay Dutt) and Prem Oberoi (played by Salman Khan), whose lives take a dramatic turn when they encounter a girl named Sapna (portrayed by Karisma Kapoor). Hum Kisise Kum Nahin (2002)

Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Afzal Khan, the movie features Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, and Aishwarya Rai in key roles. The film’s plot is inspired by the Harold Ramis-directed gangster comedy, Analyze This. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003)

Comedy-drama film served as the first installment in the Munna Bhai film series, followed by its sequel Lage Raho Munna Bhai in 2006. The film is written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Sunil Dutt plays the role of Sanjay Dutt’s (Munna Bhai) father in the film. The film’s cast also includes Gracy Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Arshad Warsi, Rohini Hattangadi, and Boman Irani. Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! (2005)

An Indian comedy-drama film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Sangeetha Ahir. The movie features Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Amrita Rao, and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles. The film draws inspiration from various movies including Mudhal Thethi, It’s a Wonderful Life, Naukri, Ghost, and Bruce Almighty. Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)

The movie is a sequel to the 2003 film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. with Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi reprising their roles as Munna Bhai and Circuit. Vidya Balan plays the female lead. The lead character in the film starts to see the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi and begins to practice Gandhigiri to help regular people solve their problems through interactions with Gandhi’s spirit. Dhamaal (2007)

Directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ashok Thakeria, the film follows the story of four lazy slacker conmen buddies who are unemployed, homeless, and broke. They come to know about the secret of a hidden treasure from a dying thief. The friends then go on a thrilling adventure, racing against time to find the buried treasure belonging to a mobster, all while being chased by a determined police inspector who wants the treasure for himself. The lead roles are played by Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary, and Javed Jaffrey. Double Dhamaal (2011)

The film is a sequel to the 2007 hit movie Dhamaal and is the second installment of the Dhamaal film series. The story revolves around four slackers who decide to seek revenge on a con man who humiliated them. Sanjay Dutt, Ritesh Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary, and Javed Jaffrey reprise their roles from the previous films, while Kangana Ranaut and Mallika Sherawat are new additions to the cast. PK (2014)

PK is a science-fiction comedy-drama film directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The story revolves around an innocent alien who arrives on Earth but loses his communication device. He teams up with Jaggu, a heartbroken reporter, in an attempt to retrieve his lost device. As they embark on this journey, the film raises thought-provoking questions about human behaviour and society. The movie stars Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan, and Anushka Sharma in prominent roles.