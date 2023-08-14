Sanjay Dutt Gets Injured While Shooting A Sword Fighting Scene At Double Ismart’s Set: Report

Sanjay Dutt is currently shooting for Puri Jagannadh’s next Double Ismart. The actor would be seen sharing screen space with Ram Pothineni for the same. They are currently putting up in Bangkok for the same. We hear that, Sanjay suffered a minor injury at the sets.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Sanjay suffered minor injury while shooting for a fight scene. A source close to the production house shared, “He was shooting for a big action sequence that involved sword fighting, and in the moment got injured. He has got a couple of stitches on his head, but being the professional Sanjay is, he immediately got back on the set and resumed shooting.”

Earlier last month, Sanjay had unveiled his looked from the Ram Pothineni starrer. He will be playing the role of Big Bull in this sci-fi mass entertainer. It takes me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses “#PuriJagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad @ram_pothineni Glad to be Playing the #BIGBULL in this sci-fi mass entertainer #DoubleISMART. Excited to be teaming up with this super-talented team and Looking forward to the film hitting the screens on MARCH 8th, 2024.”

Sporting a funky hairdo and a beard, Sanjay Dutt looks ultra stylish in the poster in a suit with earrings, rings, an expensive watch, and a tattoo on his face and fingers. He is also seen smoking a cigar in the first-look poster, though all the guns are pointed towards him. It’s apparent through the poster that Sanjay Dutt is playing a powerful character.

Double iSmart is a sequel to the blockbuster iSmart Shankar. The film is being produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the banner of Puri Connects. It went on floors a few days ago in Mumbai. Hollywood cinematographer Gianni Giannelli is also working for this high-voltage action entertainer. Double iSmart is being made on a high budget with technically high in standards. The makers will reveal the other cast and crew of the movie soon.

Double iSmart will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages for Maha Shivaratri on March 8, 2024.