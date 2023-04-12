Sanjay Dutt Gets Severely Injured While Shooting Bomb Explosion Scene for Kannada Film KD

Sanjay Dutt encountered an unfortunate accident on the sets of his upcoming Kannada film KD. The actor sustained injuries during the filming of a bomb explosion scene in Bengaluru on Wednesday. According to a source, Sanjay sustained injuries to his face, hand, and elbow while filming the explosion scenes as a glass shattered and some pieces struck the actor. Following primary medical care, he returned to Mumbai. Following the mishap, the shoot was paused for a while. There is no information yet on what exactly caused the accident. The incident occurred on Magadi Road in Bengaluru, and thankfully, Sanjay Dutt is recuperating from his injuries.

Sanjay Dutt, known for portraying heroic characters and fighting off countless villains in his four-decade-long career in Hindi cinema, is now taking on a villainous role in the upcoming Kannada film “KD." The period action movie is based on true events that occurred in Bangalore during the 1970s and stars action hero Dhruva Sarja in the lead alongside V Ravichandran, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Sanjay Dutt. Following his appearances in the successful “KGF" franchise, the “KD" project sees the Vaastav actor switch things up by playing a villainous character on-screen.

KD, directed by Prem, will release in multiple languages, including Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, catering to a pan-Indian audience. Sanjay will also be joining forces with Shah Rukh Khan for an action-packed cameo in Jawan. Over the next 4 to 5 days, the pair will be filming together at a Mumbai studio for a dramatic action sequence that forms an integral part of the film’s storyline.

