Sanjay Dutt 'Overwhelmed' as Yash's KGF 2 Completes 1 Year, Says 'Had My Share of Personal Challenges'

Sanjay Dutt is an actor sui generis whose career spans over four decades. Starting his career as a child actor in Reshma aur Shera, the Bollywood Star established an image disparate from his contemporaries. Dutt has truly fought against every odds to reach the highest of pedestals in the Indian Film Industry. The actor who played a menacing villain in Yash starrer KGF 2 marked one year of the film’s release with a heartfelt note.

On Thursday, Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram handle to share a montage clip of his character in the blockbuster pan-India film. He also penned a note on which he shared how overwhelmed he feels with the film’s success. His caption read, “Working on #KGFChapter2 has been an incredible experience for me. As some of you may know, I have had my share of personal challenges, and at times it seemed like the road ahead was too difficult to navigate. However, being on the set of KGF Chapter 2 and seeing the passion and dedication of everyone involved in the project inspired me to overcome my challenges and emerge stronger and better.”

The actor continued, “From the moment I stepped on the set, I was welcomed with open arms by the talented cast and crew who worked tirelessly to bring this vision to life. @TheNameIsYash is now a brother to me, and our director #PrashanthNeel is an incredible talent who I’m sure will go on to do great things.”

He also added, “As the film completes a year, I am overwhelmed by the love and appreciation that we have received from all of you. Your support has been the driving force behind the success of KGF Chapter 2, and I cannot thank you enough for it. The film’s success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of #KarthikGowda, #VijayKiragandur sir and the entire Hombale team, and I am proud to have been a part of it.”

KGF: Chapter 2 featured Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj in significant roles. Directed and written by Prashanth Neel, this historical action film portrays the story of Rocky, an assassin who has to maintain his power over his adversaries and the government after becoming the new leader of the infamous Kolar Gold Fields. The movie was produced by Hombale Films with a colossal budget of Rs 100 crore and grossed a whopping Rs 1,000 crore at the box office worldwide.

