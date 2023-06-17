Sanjay Dutt Reveals Breaking Down After Hearing Mother Nargis' Tape From Deathbed: 'Cried For Hours'

A video from 1991 revealed a taped message from Sanjay Dutt’s mother, Nargis, which had a deep impact on his life. The message, also featured in Dutt’s biopic Sanju, helped him cope with his mother’s death. In the video, a young Sanjay Dutt with a distinctive hairstyle shared his emotions after losing his mother to cancer in 1981, just days before his Bollywood debut.

In the video, Sanjay recalls the emotional turmoil after his mother’s passing. He shares that at the time of her death, he didn’t shed any tears and felt numb. However, two years later, a friend played an audio recording of his mother’s final message to him, recorded from her deathbed in New York. Upon hearing her voice showering love and care on him, Sanjay couldn’t hold back his emotions and broke down in tears. He reveals crying for several hours while listening to his mother’s heartfelt words.

“When my mother died I did not cry, I had not emotions. I heard my mother’s voice when she was at a NY hospital telling me things, how much she loved me, how much she cared for me and I cried for four-five hours,” he says.

In the audio recording, an ailing Nargis can be heard saying, “More than anything, Sanju, keep your humility. Keep your character. Never show off. Always be humble and always respect the elders. That is the thing that is going to take you far, and that is going to give you strength in your work.”

It was in 1981 that Nargis, aged 51, passed away due to pancreatic cancer. On her birth anniversary in June, Sanjay Dutt shared a beautiful picture of her and poured his heart out in a touching note. He wrote, “To my guiding light, happy birthday, Mom. I love you and miss you always,” his caption read.