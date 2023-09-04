Sanjay Dutt Reveals Why Subhash Ghai Made Him Wear Ghagra In Khalnayak Song: 'He Said Choli Ke Peeche Tu...'

Director Subhash Ghai’s iconic film Khalnayak recently completed 30 years since its release. The film featured big names like Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff in prominent roles. To celebrate this momentous occasion, Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt came together for a reunion today. At the event to mark the film’s 30 years, Sanjay Dutt recalled how Subhash Ghai made him wear a Ghagra Choli.

Sanjay Dutt said that director Subhash Ghai had asked him to wear a ghagra choli for the iconic song Choli Ke Peeche featuring Madhuri Dixit. He said, “Main set pe aaya toh vohi bandook pehni thi. Toh Subhash ji ne bola isko ghagra choli pehnao. Main shock main tha, maine bola ‘Sir aap kya kar rahe ho?’ Unhone bola ‘Nahi tu pehen ke aa.’ Maine bola ‘Ghagra choli kyu pehen ke aaun?’ Unhone bola ‘Kyuki tu choli ke peeche rahega. (I came to the set and Subhash said, ‘Make him wear the blouse and skirt. I was shocked. I asked, ‘Sir, what are you doing?’ He told me to go wear it. I asked, ‘Why should I wear the skirt and blouse?’ He said, ‘You will be under the blouse’)."

Choli Ke Peeche is one of Madhuri Dixit’s most memorable songs. In the male version of the song, Subhash wanted Sanjay’s gang to tease her using her own tactics. For this, he needed Sanjay to wear a ghagra choli.

Masala.com had earlier quoted Subhash as saying, “The whole concept was funny. My situation demanded that Khalnayak’s gang harass Madhuri Dixit’s character by exposing her own tricks. But I told Sanju on the set and played a re-recorded version of ‘Choli Ke Peeche’. Suddenly, Sanju started laughing. Then I revealed that he needed to wear a choli. But he enjoyed it thoroughly!"

Madhuri Dixit didn’t attend the event in Mumbai today but sent across her best wishes through a video message.