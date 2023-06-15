Sanjay Dutt Shares Videos With Madhuri Dixit From Khalnayak As Subhash Ghai Film Turns 30

Sanjay Dutt is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors of the 90s. He has been part of many iconic films including Khalnayak which has turned 30 today. On this special occasion, he took to his social media handle and shared a collage video. He even penned a thank you note for director Subash Ghai and actors including Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit.

The actor writes, “I want to congratulate Subhashji one of the greatest directors of the Indian screen, Jackie dada for being the perfect Ram and Madhuri for being Ganga, and the entire cast and crew of #Khalnayak, I am grateful and proud to be a part of such an iconic film, and cherish every moment of it. 30 years and yet it looks like a film made yesterday, thank you Subhashji and Mukta Arts from making this film and me being a part of it, thank you once again. And thank you to all the fans whose love has made Khalnayak a classic.#30YearsOfKhalnayak.” The video, which has Khalnayak’s title song in the background, is a compilation of popular scenes.

Watch the video here:

As soon as he shared the post, fans commented. One of the fans wrote, “No movie will come like Khalnayak movie, all time favorite movielov u baba.” Another wrote, “I have watched Khalnayak movie more than 500 times, Will keep watching further only for Sanjay Sir’s acting. Ballu Balram.” Sanjay’s wife Maanayata also dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

In an old chat, Subhash Ghai told Bollywood Hungama, “It was nominated for the National Award also. I lost on the National Award only because of ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ because it was a very controversial song.” The song’s lyrics was by Anand Bakshi. However, the film was a huge hit at the box office and the songs were equally popular among the masses.

On the work front, Sanjay will be next seen in the romantic comedy film ‘Ghudchadi’ also starring Raveena Tandon, and in the sci-fi horror comedy film ‘The Virgin Tree’ featuring Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari, and in an untitled comedy film with actor Arshad Warsi.