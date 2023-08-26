Sanjay Dutt To Play A Casanova In Dream Girl 2 Director Raaj Shaandilyaa's Next Comedy Film

There’s a piece of very exciting news for Sanjay Dutt’s fans! The wait is finally over and fans will be able to see Dutt on the big screen in a never-seen-before comic avatar. Media reports suggest that the renowned actor is teaming up with Dream Girl 2 director Raaj Shaandilyaa for an upcoming Hindi film. An announcement on Instagram reveals that the film is going to be a comedy. The film promises to be a laughter-packed extravaganza, featuring Aparshakti Khurrana alongside Dutt. In this yet-to-be-named comedy, Dutt will take on the role of a charming casanova. Set against the backdrop of extramarital affairs, the film shooting is scheduled to start in 2024.

According to some media reports, the film will also have a huge ensemble cast comprising the top comic artists of India joining Sanjay Dutt. It will be shot over approximately 30 to 40 days and there’s a quirky title in the works too.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himesh (@himeshmankad)

His fans are excited as the seasoned actor known for his versatility and comic timing, will dive back into pure comedy. It’s been a while since he explored the comedy genre, and he’s raring to go. Pinkvilla reported that the film is going to be a twisted comedy, similar to the 2005 film No Entry. The film will have a bunch of younger actors being guided by Dutt. However, despite dealing with the subject of extramarital affairs, the film aims to become a family entertainer and will not get into the sleazy zone.

This venture marks the 8th production by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who’s already building quite the repertoire with 7 other films in the pipeline. For Sanjay Dutt, there’s a lot going on with a big upcoming release ‘Leo’ in October this year. Apart from Leo, the actor will also be seen in Double Ismart and the hit comedy franchise Welcome 3. Both movies will reportedly come on screen next year. Some reports have suggested that Dutt will also be seen in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, coming to theatres in September.

Adding on to Dutt’s exciting upcoming projects, there’s also the much-awaited ‘Hera Pheri 3’. In a recent press conference, Sanjay Dutt told the media that he is all set to join the beloved franchise and its iconic trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. He expressed his excitement about working with the cast and crew of the classic Hindi comedy. Fans can’t wait to see the veteran actor in comedy roles once again and are waiting eagerly for the hilarious ride.