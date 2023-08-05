Sanjay Dutt To Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood Stars Who Confessed Their Drug And Alcohol Addiction

Bollywood has given some of the biggest films and superstars to the whole nation. The popularity of these films and stars is not just limited to India but has also garnered worldwide recognition. These actors work hard for most of the year and then come up with films that leave a lasting impression on the audience. Despite the glamour and glitz, Bollywood has also been in the news for its dark side. There have been various rumours that many actors and actresses were taking drugs, which hampers their career. While some of them have accepted their addiction, others have kept mum regarding the matter.

Let’s look at some Bollywood stars who publicly accepted their drug and alcohol addictions.

Sanjay Dutt: Sanjay Dutt is among the few Bollywood actors who have openly accepted their battle with drug addiction. The Munna Bhai MBBS actor was once so addicted to drugs that he had to be admitted into a rehabilitation centre in the United States. In the biopic, Sanju, it was shown how he battled his way out of drugs after a lot of effort. In an earlier interview, he revealed that when he went to rehabilitation, he ticked off almost all the major drugs on the list.

Pooja Bhatt: Pooja Bhatt is often found in the news as she is participating in the current season of Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, in one of the episodes, the actress confessed on national television that she was once addicted to alcohol. Pooja revealed that she had gone into a phase after her divorce where she used to consume a lot of alcohol. She added that this was the worst phase of her life, and now she has realised her mistake.

Dharmendra: Dharmendra is one of the biggest superstars of yesteryear. The legendary actor has always been in the news for his looks and acting abilities. Once, during the promotion of one of his films, he revealed that the major cause of his downfall in Bollywood was alcohol. But, the actor has stopped drinking for the past few years due to his health.

Fardeen Khan: Fardeen Khan was once considered one of the most promising young actors in Bollywood. He had worked in many hit films during the early 2000s. But, the actor was once arrested in Mumbai with cocaine. After the incident, he revealed that any kind of addiction is bad and makes you hollow. After staying away from films for many years, it has been reported that the actor will soon be making a comeback to film.

Prateik Babbar: The younger son of Raj Babbar and the late Smita Patil, Prateik Babbar, openly confessed about his addiction to drugs. In an interview, he revealed that he had started consuming drugs at the age of 13, and it was quite difficult for him to get out of it.