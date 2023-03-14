Sanjay Dutt Wishes 'Son' Lokesh Kanagaraj on His Birthday, Shares Adorable Pic With Leo Director

Actor Sanjay Dutt penned a sweet note on director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s birthday. The actor, who is playing a prominent role in the filmmaker’s upcoming release Leo, took to his social media handles and shared a picture in which Sanjay gave Lokesh a tight hug while they posed for a picture together. Sharing the picture, Sanjay called him his ‘son’ and ‘family.’

“Happy birthday my brother, son, family @Dir_Lokesh, may God give you more success, peace, happiness and wealth, I am always with you for life, stay blessed. Love you!" his message read. Sanjay Dutt’s post receiving much love from fans.

Earlier in the day, pictures from the sets also surfaced showing that a special birthday party was hosted for Lokesh. While inside pictures are slowly surfacing, one picture that has gone viral shows an installment wishing Lokesh on his birthday.

For the unversed, Leo is headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and marks producer Jagadish Palanisamy announced Dutt’s addition to the cast on Saturday with a teaser video. “Our favourite @duttsanjay sir joins #Leo Kashmir Schedule. Exciting days ahead. #Thalapathy @actorvijay na @trishtrashers @anirudhofficial @7screenstudio @Dir_Lokesh."

Leo marks Vijay’s 67th film. Besides Vijay, the film also stars Priya Anand, and Gautham Menon. The makers also revealed that Ponniyin Selvan fame actress Trisha Krishnan will star opposite Vijay. This marks Vijay and Trisha’s first film in 14 years. Leo marks the duo’s fifth collaboration. Their last movie together was Kuruvi.

The team is yet to announce the release date but fans are already gearing up for the movie.

