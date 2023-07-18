Sanjay Jadhav Turns 53, Daughter Dhriti Shares Special Post On His Birthday

Sanjay Jadhav is a renowned filmmaker in the Hindi and Marathi film industry. He is recognised for his exceptional work in the 2013 movie Duniyadari. He has also directed Pyaar Vali Love Story, a romance drama set in the 90s. His movie Tu Hi Re starring Swapnil Joshi, Sai Tamhankar and Tejaswini Pandit received much love from the audience. Today, the actor is celebrating his 53rd birthday. On the occasion of his birthday, Sanjay Jadhav’s daughter posted a photo on her Instagram story to wish him. Dhriti Jadhav uploaded a photo, from what looks like a birthday bash, where the father-daughter duo can be seen posing together. Her post read, “My broski for life! My first love and bestie! You look younger every passing year! For being so strong, and so supportive with everything! I thank you. You know he’s listening. We have got your back! Happy Birthday. I lub you!”

https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2023/07/screenshot-2023-07-18-192822.png

Marathi actress Shreya Budge of Chala Hawa Yeu Dya fame too wished Sanjay on his birthday. She posted a fun video and captioned it, “Saved this one for today. Happy 23rd birthday to you. You will always be that energetic, curious, witty, funny and always up-to-something kinda lil boy at heart! Your love and warmth are infectious and I am most lucky to have got to bask in that, to call you mine and to be a lil part of your big big ‘Duniya’. You are loved more than you will ever know. Dada Ke Jalwe forever. PS: Last night was epic like every year and you should sing more often.”

Sanjay Jadhav has worked on projects like Dombivali Fast, Mumbai Meri Jaan, and Khichdi- The Movie. He has been a part of Guru, an action film which starred Ankush Chaudhari and Urmila Kanitkar. He has also worked and produced many Television shows like Dil Dosti Duniyadari, Duheri and Freshers. Recently, he appeared as a judge on a dance reality show called 2 Mad along with Amruta Khanvilkar and Umesh Jadhav.