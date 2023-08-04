Sanjay Kapoor Drops Throwback Pic With Amala Akkineni And Trivia About She Was Almost His First Co-star

Sanjay Kapoor is getting heaped with praise for his performance in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bloody Daddy, headlined by Shahid Kapoor. The actor played the role of the antagonist, Hameed Shaikh in the film. Bloody Daddy gave the actor the opportunity to display a never-before-seen avatar. Recently, Sanjay Kapoor took a trip down memory lane. He dropped a throwback picture with Amala Akkineni on Instagram, revealing that it was his first photo shoot with the actress.

The throwback picture captured a young Sanjay Kapoor and Amala Akkineni twinning in blue outfits. The Bloody Daddy actor looked handsome in a collared striped shirt that he paired with loose-fitted white trousers. Amala, on the other hand, slipped into a side cut-out, plunging neckline top which she teamed up with an ankle-length skirt. She left her long tresses open. Sanjay and Amala flashed beaming smiles for the click with Amala leaning onto Sanjay, placing a hand on his chest.

In the caption, Sanjay Kapoor spilled the beans that he and Amala Akkineni were supposed to do a film together, which would have made Amala the actor’s “first co-star,” But the film, he revealed, was shelved for reasons unknown. “Throwback to my first photo shoot ever with the beautiful, talented Amala, who would have been my first co-star, but our film, unfortunately, fell through,” he wrote. The caption also indicated that the vintage snap dates back to 1987, taken at Madh Island in Mumbai.

Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor commented on the post and revealed, “1987 !!! I was 14yrs old at the time.” Actor Sham Mashalkar wrote “Bahot badhiya Sanjay ji (Very Good, Sanjay ji).” Social media users also reacted to the picture, dropping multiple red heart emojis.

Sanjay Kapoor started his film journey back in 1995 with director Satish Kaushik’s musical romance drama Prem. He was cast alongside Tabu in the film. Amala Akkineni made her acting debut with a Tamil-language film, titled Mythili Yennai Kadali. Helmed by T Rajender, the film hit the theatres in 1986, just a year prior to her photo shoot with Sanjay Kapoor.