Sanjay Kapoor Recalls Not Getting Work In Bollywood For Long: 'Got Into Production To Feed My Family'

Actor Sanjay Kapoor, who has been in showbiz for the past 30 years, thinks that in today’s age of the internet, where there are paparazzi, fans everywhere, and constant promotions, doing quality work, even if it means taking things slower, can only work in favour of an actor.

Sanjay Kapoor had a successful start in the mid-90s, saw a downfill, tried his hand at production, and eventually made a strong comeback with Lust Stories in 2018. In an interview with indianexpress.com, he talked about his career and how filmmakers now see him in a different way.

After Bloody Daddy, Sanjay Kapoor will be seen in Merry Christmas. In an interview with Indianexpress.com, he says that three decades of experience in the industry, filled with ups and downs, have instilled in him a sense of groundedness. These years have also taught him that if one has the talent and perseverance, their time to shine will eventually come. “You can’t just give it away; you can’t just get frustrated and let it go. Sometimes it is just bad timing, the moment is not right. When I did a film called Sirf Tum, it was super hit, but after that for one year I didn’t sign anything. Then I did a 30-minute segment in Lust Stories, which changed my life. Sometimes when you think everything is going to change, it doesn’t happen, but if you have the talent in you, it can get delayed, but it (success) will happen."

On being asked if he ever felt frustrated with his filmi journey, Sanjay says. “It is not that the work didn’t come to me, but there was nothing worthwhile. I was happy what I had done, I didn’t want to lose my self respect and dignity that I had earned. So I got into production, even I had to run my kitchen, feed my family. This is all I knew, I loved production, but in that time, I didn’t sign something I would regret. I may have done films which didn’t work, but never something I have regretted. When these hurdles come your way, you have to work harder. That’s what I did."

Talking about if daughter Shanaya has imbibed his wisdom, he says, “She has seen my journey, how I have conducted myself, she has been living with me since the day she was born. If she didn’t understand this by being with me, then what use to spell it out. But, fortunately for me, she has taken the right things, understood what the industry is, what kind of hardships, focus and dedication it needs."