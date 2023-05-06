Sanjay Kapoor Remembers Satish Kaushik As He Celebrates 28 Years Of His Debut Film Prem; See Pics

Sanjay Kapoor celebrated 28 years of his debut film “Prem" by sharing a post on social media. The 1995 movie featured Sanjay alongside Tabu and the late Satish Kaushik, who played a prominent role and also directed the film.

Sharing a poster of the movie and a few pictures, Sanjay Kapoor wrote on Instagram, “28 years of Prem, Miss you Satish , 5th May 1995 , #debut.” The first black and white picture from the set shows Sanjay in a black suit and bowtie. Tabu is seen in a cold shoulder dress while Satish is seen in casuals. It is followed by a picture of Sanjay and Tabu together, a still and a poster of the film. Check out the post here:

Sanjay Kapoor’s debut film Prem was a box office failure when it was released, but it has since gained a following among fans. One fan left a comment on Sanjay’s post celebrating the 28th anniversary of the film, saying they watched it with their family and congratulated the actor. " I remember seeing it with dad, mom and sisters at EROS theatre…. Cheers for the 28 years Sir." Another fan wrote, “One of my Best movie Sir…I really love this & U & u r craft too."

Prem, a love story revolving around reincarnation, marked Sanjay Kapoor’s debut in the film industry. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the 1995 film follows Sanjay Verma’s character who experiences hallucinations of a past life as Shantanu. He meets Sonia Verma, portrayed by Tabu, and tries to convince her that she is Lachi from their past life and his lover. Satish Kaushik, who played a prominent role in the film and also directed it, was a talented actor, writer, director and producer. He passed away n March 8 due to a sudden cardiac arrest.

