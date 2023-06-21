Sanjay Leela Bhansali Is Finally Making Baiju Bawra After ‘20 Years’ of Meticulous Planning

Filmmakers are often known to foster and plan projects for years enabling them to give audiences an experience like never before. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, considered amongst one of the top directors in Indian cinema, is known for his grand and visually stunning productions. He is also known to nurture his passion projects for years before bringing them to life on the silver screen. Now, News18 Showsha has learnt that Bhansali has finally decided to bring Baiju Bawra to life after 20 years of “meticulous planning”.

The last project that Bhansali nurtured in his mind for such a significant duration was Bajirao Mastani, a historical epic that he had envisioned making right after Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn-starrer Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Now, after 20 years of meticulous planning, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is ready to bring Baiju Bawra to life. While specific details surrounding the film are under wraps, it is said to be a fully-fledged musical film centred around two singers.

A while back, a report claimed that actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have been roped in as the leads in the film. While it has left their fans excited and intrigued to see the Gully Boy (2019) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani duo come together for the third time, a source exclusively told News18 that reports surrounding the cast is not true. “Baiju Bawra is the most speculated film of the year because of the high interest in SLB’s projects. But there is nothing confirmed when it comes to casting," said an independent industry source. They further added, “Only SLB knows who he wants for it, it is all visualised in his mind."

Reportedly, this film is a remake of the 1955 film, Baiju Bawra, starring late actors Bharat Bhushan and Meena Kumari. A story of a musician, it was set against the backdrop of Mughal Emperor Akbar’s court.