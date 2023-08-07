Sanju To Bajrangi Bhaijaan, 5 Highest-grossing Bollywood Films In Pakistan

The impact of Bollywood films is not just limited to India. Hindi films have always impressed people all over the world through the performances of the actors, their stories, music and direction. Some of the films like Pathaan, Dangal and others, have gone on to make huge collections at the international box office.

Even though most Bollywood films are banned in Pakistan now, some of them were released in the neighbouring country earlier and became huge hits there. They not only performed well and received a good response, but the films witnessed people flocking to theatres to watch them. Films by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and A-listers have received a lot of love from the country. So, let’s look at some of the Bollywood films that were box-office hits in Pakistan:

Sanju

One of the most successful Bollywood films in Pakistan is Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju. The film turned out to be a huge hit at the box office in Pakistan and collected around Rs 37.60 crore. The film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and was a biopic on the life of Sanjay Dutt.

Sultan

Sultan is considered one of Salman Khan’s most successful films. It was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also starred Anushka Sharma as the female lead. The film was well received by the audience in Pakistan, and it grossed around Rs 33 crore at the box office in the neighbouring country.

Dhoom 3

The third film in the Dhoom franchise starred Aamir Khan as the main thief. It turned out to be a blockbuster in India and is among the highest-grossing films in the country. But the success of the film even crossed the border, and it received a great response from Pakistan. According to reports, the film minted around Rs 25 crore at the box office in Pakistan.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan has been one of the best films in Salman Khan’s career. People flocked to theatres to see the film, and it turned out to be a great hit in India. Despite being based on the India-Pakistan theme, it was a huge hit in Pakistan and made Rs 23 crore at the box office.

Dilwale

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol once again shared the screen space in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale. The blockbuster Jodi was liked in Pakistan as well, and the film made Rs 20 crore at the box office.