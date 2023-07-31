Santhanam Opens Up About His Bond With Nayanthara And Interacting With Her Twins

Tamil actress Nayanthara and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan welcomed twin children through surrogacy last year. Their marriage, followed by parenthood, was highly publicised. The power couple received a lot of media coverage last year due to these reasons. Celebrities from the industry have offered their blessings to their babies and have often spoken about them. The latest to have done so is actor Santhanam. Santhanam has been receiving rave reviews for his performance in the film DD Returns, which was released recently. Santhanam has been attending a lot of public events and chat shows to talk about his recently-released film. In a recent interview with a media portal regarding DD Returns, Santhanam opened up about his bond with Nayanthara. Santhanam said that he has known Nayanthara since the 2006 film Vallavan, where both appeared together. He said that he has considered Nayanthara as a younger sister right from their first meeting together and that he shares a close brotherly bond with her. He also talked about playing with Nayanthara’s children, when he had gone to her house last year. Santhaman visited their home when Vignesh came on board to direct Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film AK62, of which Santhanam is a part as well. Later, Vignesh backed out from the project and Magizh Thirumeni was roped in for the film.

Santhanam said that he was treated to great food by Vignesh and Nayanthara, and he got a chance to interact and play with their children as well. He said that he took them in their lap and told Nayanthara that he would get their ears pierced after they get a little older.

DD Returns is directed by Prem Anand and has collected Rs 11 crore within just three days of its release, which is a commendable feat. The film is a stand-alone sequel to Dhilluku Dhuddu 2.