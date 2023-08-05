CHANGE LANGUAGE
Santhanam-starrer DD Returns Mints Over Rs 18 Crore At Domestic Box Office In 1st Week

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 05, 2023, 14:39 IST

Chennai, India

It collected approximately Rs 2.3 crore on its first day on July 28.

DD Returns features Santhanam, Surbhi, Fefsi Vijayan, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Redin Kingsley, Masoom Shankar and other actors.

DD Returns is a Tamil film directed and written by S Prem Anand. It stars Santhanam, Surbhi and Fefsi Vijayan in the lead roles. The movie hit the screens on July 28 and has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience.

The film collected approximately Rs 2.3 crore on its first day, but its earnings surged in the following days. On the second day, it managed to earn around Rs 3.5 crore, and on the third day, it raked in an impressive Rs 4.3 crore. Although it experienced a slight dip in collections on the fourth day, the occupancy rate ensured a quick recovery. As per sacnilk.com, it has already amassed Rs 18.70 crore in India in its first week.

DD Returns revolves around the protagonist and his friends, who stash a bag full of money and jewels in a haunted bungalow to evade the police. However, when the protagonist returns to retrieve the bag, the ghost challenges him to a game to take it back. The movie blends comedy and horror to create several humorous moments.

The film also features Lollu Sabha Maaran, Redin Kingsley, Masoom Shankar and others in supporting roles. It is believed that horror-comedy films were losing popularity in the Tamil film industry, with Darlings (2015) and Yaamirukka Bayamey (2014) being among the successful ones in this genre. Films like Kanchana, Aranmanai, and Dhilluku Dhuddu were also considered some of the funniest films.

DD Returns, also called Dhilluku Dhuddu 3, is considered to be the franchise film of Dhilluku Dhuddu, with Santhanam again finding himself entangled in a haunted bungalow. What sets this film apart is that the ghosts not only frighten the inhabitants but also have a purpose of their own.

The film is expected to continue generating a high number of screenings and shows in the coming days. Its strong audience reception, filled with laughter, indicates a promising outlook for its future earnings.

