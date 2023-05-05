Sanya Malhotra Buys A Swanky 4 BHK In Gurgaon; Glows In A White Sari At The Griha Pravesh

Sanya Malhotra became a household name with her debut film Dangal in 2016. She played the role of Babita Kumari, a wrestler, and received critical acclaim for her performance. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time and was also screened at several international film festivals and there’s been no looking back for Sanya ever since. The actress is yet again the talk of the town as she is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Kathal. She will be seen in the role of a police officer for the very first time.

Ahead of the film’s release, the actress brought a four BHK in Gurgaon, Delhi for herself and her family where she plans to spend time whenever she gets a chance away from her tight schedule. The actress also shared a moment from the auspicious beginning on her social media. Fans have showered her with congratulatory messages and lauded her for her dedication and living her dreams. On Wednesday, Sanya shared a sneak peek of her griha pravesh ceremony through her Instagram stories. One of the pictures featured the actress entering the new house, which she captioned as “Naya ghar."

Sanya Malhotra has an exciting roster of upcoming movies, which includes the Hindi adaptation of The Great Indian Kitchen alongside Harman Baweja. She is also set to star in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, where she will be sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Her next, Kathal, is written by Ashok Mishra and directed by Yashowardhan Mishra and releases on May 19 on Netflix. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Achin Jain under the banners Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here