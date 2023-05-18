Sanya Malhotra Calls Jawan Her 'Dream Role', 'Always Hoped To Work With SRK One Day'

Sanya Malhotra became a household name with her debut film Dangal in 2016. She played the role of Babita Kumari, a wrestler, and received critical acclaim for her performance. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time and was also screened at several international film festivals and there’s been no looking back for Sanya ever since. The actress is yet again the talk of the town as she is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Kathal. She will be seen in the role of a police officer for the very first time. To add to her glory, Sanya Malhotra will also be featured in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Sanya Malhotra confessed that it was her dream to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and other stalwarts of the entertainment industry. She told the portal, “I am excited because I can finally talk about it. Before this I would give some really weird answers every time I was asked whether I am in Jawan or not. I always hoped to work with SRK one day, so it is a dream come true. I cannot wait to see myself around him… it is a dream role, a dream film. Just to be around him makes me really happy.”

Meanwhile, Jawan is truly a highly anticipated movie, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and an impressive, star-studded cast, that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its thrilling plot. And Shah Rukh Khan had finally broken the silence over it. Rumours were rife that the film, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, would release on June 2 but looks like that’s not it. Taking to social media, the Badshah of Bollywood had revealed that one of his most-awaited films, have, indeed, been postponed to September 7.

top videos

Sanya Malhotra has an exciting roster of upcoming movies, which includes the Hindi adaptation of The Great Indian Kitchen alongside Harman Baweja. She is also set to star in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, where she will be sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Her next, Kathal, is written by Ashok Mishra and directed by Yashowardhan Mishra and releases on May 19 on Netflix. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Achin Jain under the banners Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment.