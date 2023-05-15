Sanya Malhotra Confirms Being Part Of Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Jawan; Calls Herself Lucky

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has been grabbing all attention ever since its poster was released. Helmed by director Atlee, the action thriller will also mark the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara. And now Sanya Malhotra has finally confirmed being part of a highly anticipated film.

In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Sanya revealed the news and called herself lucky. She said, “I am the luckiest actor in the Bollywood. Can we please make that a headline? It’s an insane feeling to have worked with actors that I always dreamt of, like as a kid and I feel very happy to share this news with everyone that I am part of Jawan.” The confirmation of Sanya Malhotra’s involvement in ‘Jawan’ has sent fans into a frenzy of excitement.

One of the fans wrote, “first amir now srk later salman n saif over all charo khan e chith.” Many dropped heart emojis.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan did “Ask SRK” sessions where one of his fans shared a still of the duo from Nayanthara’s wedding day. In the photo, they both can be seen sharing a side hug with all smiles. The fan asked, “Sir one word for Nayanthara pls.” To which SRK responded and wrote, “She is lovely….too sweet and awesome to work with. A pleasure.”

Talking about Jawan, it is reported that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a double role. Apart from the lead star cast, the action entertainer also stars Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Tamil actor Yogi Babu and Sunil Grover among others in significant roles. It is also said that Thalapathy Vijay and Deepika Padukone will be making cameo appearances in the film.

Jawan is backed by Gauri Khan under their home banner Red Chillies Entertainment. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the cinemas on June 1, however, the film’s team recently announced that it will now be released on September 7.