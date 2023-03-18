Bhojpuri actress Sapna Gill’s legal tiff with cricketer Prithvi Shaw was in the headlines. Prithvi Shaw filed a complaint against Sapna in Mumbai’s Oshiwara police station, pressing charges of harassment against her. Now, the social media influencer has appealed to the Bombay High Court, seeking that the FIR against her be revoked. Sapna Gill, who was arrested on the basis of Prithvi Shaw’s claims, was granted bail on February 20. Post her release from the 14-day judicial custody, she dropped a series of pictures on Instagram, which has made social media users speculate that Sapna’s cryptic caption is targeted towards the cricketer.

“Every smile has a mystery behind it,” captioned Sapna in her post. The pictures captured her dressed in a quirky, matching co-ord set. She wore a loose-fitted, full-sleeved tee, teaming it up with baggy trousers, accompanied by a pair of casual white sandals. Sapna rounded off her casual look with a loosely-tied hair bun. She struck a variety of poses for the clicks in an outdoor setting. In some of the pictures, she was seen petting a golden retriever dog.

The pictures were quick to grab the attention of the Instagram users who drew references to Prithvi Shaw in the comments. One of them slammed Sapna by saying, “No matter how much you try, you will only receive hate.” Another warned, “Madam, don’t message Shaw.”

According to a reports, Sapna Gill’s lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan claimed in court that Prithvi Shaw, his friend Ashish Yadav, along with a few other police officials have been “misusing their authority by invoking unjustified serious criminal sections against Gill."

On February 15, the Oshiwara police arrested five people, including Sapna Gill, for hurling abuses at Prithvi Shaw and smashing his car.

The incident was triggered when Prithvi was enjoying dinner with his friend Ashish Yadav at a hotel in February this year. Sapna, who was present at the premises with her friend Shobhit Thakur, allegedly pestered Prithvi for more photographs, even after clicking a handful of selfies with him.

Upon Prithvi Shaw’s refusal to click pictures, Sapna and Shobhit reportedly misbehaved and harassed the cricketer. At about 4 am when Prithvi was leaving the cafe — Sapna, accompanied by a few others — hurled verbal slang at the cricketer. One of them even smashed the rear windshield of Prithvi’s car with a baseball bat, claims the complaint filed by Prithvi Shaw.

Following a scuffle, an FIR was filed against Sapna Gill, Shobihit Thakur and the others present for rioting, extortion, and criminal intimidation. Whether Sapna Gill’s appeal for quashing the FIR will bear fruit or not, will be brought to light in the next court hearing.

