Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Releases Tomorrow; Here's What This Rakshit Shetty-starrer Is About

Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty earned recognition and fame beyond borders last year after his pan-India film 777 Charlie emerged as a success. His career received a major boost from the movie. Now, Rakshit Shetty’s upcoming film Sapta Sagaradaache Ello is all set to release in theatres tomorrow, September 1. The film is Rakshit Shetty’s second collaboration with director Hemanth M Rao. Actress Rukmini Priya will be seen as the female lead. Sapta Sagaradaache Ello will be released in two parts: Side A and Side B. Its first part will be released tomorrow, while the second will be released on October 20, 2023. Ahead of its release, let’s take a look at what the film has to offer.

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello is touted to be an emotional roller-coaster drama. It will depict themes of romance and relationship, juxtaposed with realities of life, playing a major part in the narrative. The story revolves around a man named Manu, who is a wealthy man’s chauffeur. His partner is a middle-class woman named Priya, who wants to be a singer someday. The two of them dream of having a good life. The problem arises when they realise that they lack the financial resources to support their ambition. That’s when Manu takes dangerous steps and ends up in jail. How this affects Manu and Priya’s relationship, and how they navigate through the challenges is what forms the crux of the film.

Actress Chaithra J Achar is also paired opposite Rakshit Shetty in the film. Fans were questioning why she was absent from the promotions. It was then recently known that Chaithra will appear in Side B and not the first instalment; and hence, she is absent from Side A’s promotions.

Rukmini Vasanth revealed in a recent interview with a news website that Rakshit’s unwavering support deepened their connection while filming. She said that the training sessions had strengthened their bond even further.