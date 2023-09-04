Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side B Pics Leaked Online Ahead Of Its Release

The recent Kannada movie Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side A has garnered positive reviews worldwide, drawing a massive crowd to the theatres. Manu and Priya’s affection in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side A is profound, and the film concludes with their reunion with Ilva Anno.

And now, pictures from the sequel of the film Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side B are widely circulating on social media. In one of these photos, actor Rakshit Shetty, who plays Manu, appears notably slimmer than he did during his time in jail, exuding a sense of happiness. Indeed, Priya and Manu have reunited, and Priya has not married, patiently awaiting for Manu.

Audiences who have watched the movie are aware that the second part of the film takes place in a distant location beyond the seven seas. Yet, there remains a sense of curiosity. Director Hemant Rao has deliberately kept the viewers in suspense regarding the fate of the lead characters even at the conclusion of Side A.

The eagerly awaited Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side B is set to release on October 20, 2023. This instalment promises to unveil the true story of Manu and Priya, answering whether they will reunite and shedding light on why Chaitra’s role came between them. Audiences can anticipate the resolution of these lingering questions.

Actress Chaithra J Achar, who is paired opposite Rakshit Shetty in the film, was notably absent from the initial promotions, sparking fan inquiries. It has since been clarified that Chaithra will appear in Side B and not the first instalment, which is why she was absent from Side A’s promotions.

In a recent interview with a news website, Rukmini Vasanth revealed that Rakshit Shetty’s unwavering support had strengthened their connection during filming. She also mentioned that their training sessions had further deepened their bond.

Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty achieved widespread recognition and fame internationally last year when his pan-India film, Charlie 777 achieved success. The movie significantly propelled his career to new heights.