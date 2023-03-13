Kantara fame actress Sapthami Gowda loves to keep her fans updated with her latest photos and videos on social media. The gorgeous actress recently dropped a string of photos on Instagram. Sapthami looks stunning in the black dress. In the pictures, the actress sported a backless thigh-high slit dress with puffed sleeves.

She added a pair of black heels and completed her look with minimum accessories — hope earrings and a gold bracelet. The diva left her tresses open. In the caption of the album, she added two emojis of a butterfly and an evil eye emoji.

Fans have reacted to the post and heaped it with praises. One of the users called her, a “Pretty doll.” Another person commented, “Mam I have a question. How to be this pure?”

Here take a look at the Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sapthami Gowda (@sapthami_gowda)

A few days ago, Saptami announced her next Kannada project titled Yuva. The film has been backed by Homable Films. Sharing the poster of the film featuring Sapthami, the text embedded read, “Welcome Onboard, Saptami Gowda.”

“Get ready to witness the magic of the graceful Sapthami Gowda once again! With her raw talent and dedication to the craft, we knew she was the perfect fit for Yuva,” said in the caption of the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

Sapthami Gowda has also shared her feeling about joining the team of Yuva and stated that she is looking forward to working with the Yuva film team. “I am happy to act in a movie with Yuva Rajkumar sir. I was curious about how I looked next to him," she added. She also revealed that a small photoshoot was also held.

Yuva is directed by Santosh Anandram. The film will be marking the big screen debut of the late Kannada actor Raj Kumar’s grandson Yuva Rajkumar. As per reports, Yuva is gearing up for its theatrical release on December 22, this year.

