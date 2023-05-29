Sara Ali Khan Almost Falls In Her Saree As Rakhi Sawant Carries Her In Washroom, Video Goes Viral

Never in our wildest dreams did we think that Sara Ali Khan and Rakhi Sawant would come together for a video, leave alone for such an epic one. Over the weekend, Sara Ali Khan and Rakhi Sawant were seen attending the IIFA 2023 awards. Videos of Sara and Rakhi from the green carpet also went viral, with internet accusing Sara of choosing to run away from the red carpet because she noticed that Rakhi was wearing a matching red outfit.

Following the claims, Sara dropped a video with Rakhi, not only shutting down trolls and claims but also promoting her upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in the process. In the video, taken in the washroom at the IIFA venue in Abu Dhabi, Sara pretended to bump into Rakhi, not knowing that they wore outfits of the same colour.

During their interaction, Rakhi announced, “I am looking better than you" and declared herself as ‘red chilly.’ To which Sara replied, “I’m red cherry." When Rakhi tried to put her down, Sara replied, “Tujhe paap lagega." Rakhi said she is ready to take the brunt of the ‘paap’ and even dance to her song. They then broke into a dance on Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’s song Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega.

The video ended with Rakhi trying to carry Sara but loses balance. Taken by surprise, Sara was trying to not fall while Rakhi tried to balance them both. Sharing the video, Sara wrote, “Red Hot Chilly 🌶️ Jab Somya Rakhi ji se Mili."

Fans were left in splits. “Promote it Sara way XD," a fan praised Sara. “This is cute," added another. “I just love that this entire sequence has been shot in a washroom," added a third fan.

Besides this, at the IIFA, Sara and Rakhi also made the headlines after they were spotted dancing to Sheila Ki Jawani with Vicky Kaushal. A video of Rakhi accidentally knocking off Vicky during the dance went viral.

Meanwhile, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is set to release on June 2.