Sara Ali Khan And Friends Are Here To Give Major Vacation Goals

Sara Ali Khan always never hesitates to share glimpses of her life with her fans. The Luv Aaj Kal 2 star gave her fans a sneak peek of her fun-filled Friendship Day weekend. Escaping the city’s chaos, Sara spent quality time in the woods with her closest girl pals and some guy friends. In one of the snaps, shared on Instagram, the actress could be seen wearing a bikini while soaking up the sun. Another picture captured her enjoying the night on the beach. Sara also delighted her followers with before and after pictures of her friends.

“A decade later. The purest love, the lamest jokes, most hysterical laughter, pointless banter, loudest abuses, most competitive board games, highly emotional ideological debates, extra caffeine and heavy calories,” she captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Earlier, on her Instagram Stories, Sara Ali Khan had treated her followers with pictures of her special moment with friends. In another post, the actress was seen enjoying an intimate dinner with them.

In a recent interview with Vogue India, Sara spoke about her strong connection with fellow Bollywood actresses Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor. She said, “I actually believe that I share more in common with Janhvi and Ananya than I do with my school friends because they understand what it’s like to be young and ambitious as an actor and have the pandemic waylay your plans. We’re all confident in our own skin, which is so necessary."

Despite her busy schedule, Sara Ali Khan always takes some time off for vacations. In July, the actress was in the picturesque region of Kashmir, where she shared intriguing pictures and videos of beautiful moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

After the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opposite Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. Currently, she is busy shooting for Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino, with Aditya Roy Kapur and other cast members. The actress is all set for another thrilling project titled Mission Eagle, alongside Tiger Shroff.